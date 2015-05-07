May 7 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- P&S BANK * BANKS & MF 06-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 8.4000 6000 P&S BANK * BANKS & MF 05-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 8.4000 5000 ============================================================================================ NOTE: * VALUE DATE IS 8-MAY-2015 CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com