BRIEF-Sunflag Iron and Steel Co approved formation of JV co to participate in coal block auction
* Says approved formation of JV co to participate in 5th tranche of auction of coal block/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- UNION BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.3500 10000 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says approved formation of JV co to participate in 5th tranche of auction of coal block/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC Videsh has encountered "exciting result" in its well Mariposa-1 in CPO-5 block of Colombia