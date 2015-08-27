Aug 27 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
OBC - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 2000 14-Sep-15
SIB MFS 30-Oct-15 CARE A1+ 7.5300 2000 02-Sep-15
P&S BANK BKS & MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4700 4000 -
P&S BANK BKS & MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5100 14000 -
CORPORATION BK - 13-Nov-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.4800 11000 31-Aug-15
INDUSIND BK BKS 2.5 MTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.5100 7000 -
============================================================================================
CD Focus Page :
For Primary Market CD Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com