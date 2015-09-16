Sep 16 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IDBI BANK BKS & MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 6000 - CORPORATION BANK - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.6800 - - SIB - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8100 2000 24-Sep-15 CORPORATION BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.6800 3000 - AXIS BANK BKS & MFS 17-Nov-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7700 7500 17-Sep-15 IDBI BANK BKS & MFS 04-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7400 3000 18-Sep-15 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com