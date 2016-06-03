Jun 3 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
P&S BANK BANKS 29-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 7.1200 1500 08-Jun-16
HDFC BANK - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 7.5600 15000 -
============================================================================================
