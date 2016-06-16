Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
ANDHRA BANK - 21-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 7.1800 5000 28-Jun-16 AXIS BANK - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.5400 1000 -
May 17 Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,242.92 per ounce by 0059 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 3 at $1,244.70. It rose about 0.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day p