Jun 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- OBC - 26-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.8300 9000 28-Jun-16 OBC - 26-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.8300 1000 29-Jun-16 P&S BANK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8400 4000 - P&S BANK - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8400 1000 - ============================================================================================