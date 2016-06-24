Jun 24 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
OBC - 26-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.8300 9000 28-Jun-16
OBC - 26-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.8300 1000 29-Jun-16
P&S BANK - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8400 4000 -
P&S BANK - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8400 1000 -
============================================================================================
