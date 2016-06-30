MEDIA-Apple to start shipping iPhone SE units assembled in India this month - PTI in Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jun 30 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- VIJAYA BANK BKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.7600 2500 30-Jun-16 VIJAYA BANK BKS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.7350 2500 30-Jun-16 VIJAYA BANK BKS 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 6.7700 1000 30-Jun-16 ============================================================================================ CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CD Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 18 Indian Overseas Bank quarterly results for the three months ended March 31 versus the same period a year earlier (in billion rupees unless stated otherwise) March 2017 March 2016 Net loss 6.47 9.36 Interest Earned 46.30 54.72 Gross NPA (%) 22.39 17.40 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qtNm0R NOTE: Indian Overseas Bank is a public sector bank (Reporting By Samantha K