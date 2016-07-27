Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open- May 19, 2017
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 19
Nagpur, May 19 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices showed upward tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on good buying support from local millers amid
weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram/tuar prices and reported
demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices.
About 1,700 bags of gram and 2,000 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to
sources.
