May 4 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for April 2015. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM BANKS & MFS 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.3800 5000 30-Apr-15 IDBI BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2400 750 29-Apr-15 P&S BANK BANK 06-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 8.2500 250 29-Apr-15 (Value Date is 30-APR-2015) BOM - 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.3500 1000 29-Apr-15 (Value Date is 30-APR-2015) IDBI BANK - 2 & 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2400 10000 28-Apr-15 P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 05-Jun-15 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 2000 27-Apr-15 P&S BANK - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 8.0200 5000 23-Apr-15 IDBI BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 12500 23-Apr-15 IDBI BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1700 3250 23-Apr-15 P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 8.0500 5000 22-Apr-15 (Value Date is 27-APR-2015) AXIS BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2600 2000 22-Apr-15 SB PATIALA BANKS 24-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 8.1200 2000 22-Apr-15 SB PATIALA BANKS 13-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 8.1200 500 22-Apr-15 BOM - 10-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 3000 21-Apr-15 BOM - 15-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2000 21-Apr-15 AXIS BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.4400 - 21-Apr-15 AXIS BANK BANKS & MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 4000 15-Apr-15 AXIS BANK BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2200 4000 13-Apr-15 BOM MF 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2500 10-Apr-15 (Value Date is 10-APR-2015) BOM MF 07-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2250 10-Apr-15 BOM MF 15-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 2000 6-Apr-15 =============================================================================================== CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Daily CD Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com