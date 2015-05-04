Cash and chemicals - for Laos, Chinese banana boom a blessing and curse
BOKEO, Laos Kongkaew Vonusak smiles when he recalls the arrival of Chinese investors in his tranquil village in northern Laos in 2014. With them came easy money, he said.
May 4 (Reuters)-Below are the details of India Certificates of Deposit dealt in the primary market for April 2015. (10 million = 1 crore) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME TRADED YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BOM BANKS & MFS 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.3800 5000 30-Apr-15 IDBI BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2400 750 29-Apr-15 P&S BANK BANK 06-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 8.2500 250 29-Apr-15 (Value Date is 30-APR-2015) BOM - 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.3500 1000 29-Apr-15 (Value Date is 30-APR-2015) IDBI BANK - 2 & 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2400 10000 28-Apr-15 P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 05-Jun-15 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 2000 27-Apr-15 P&S BANK - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 8.0200 5000 23-Apr-15 IDBI BANK MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 12500 23-Apr-15 IDBI BANK BANKS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1700 3250 23-Apr-15 P&S BANK BANKS & MFS 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 8.0500 5000 22-Apr-15 (Value Date is 27-APR-2015) AXIS BANK BANKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2600 2000 22-Apr-15 SB PATIALA BANKS 24-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 8.1200 2000 22-Apr-15 SB PATIALA BANKS 13-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 8.1200 500 22-Apr-15 BOM - 10-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 3000 21-Apr-15 BOM - 15-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2000 21-Apr-15 AXIS BANK BANKS & MF 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 8.4400 - 21-Apr-15 AXIS BANK BANKS & MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 4000 15-Apr-15 AXIS BANK BANKS & MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2200 4000 13-Apr-15 BOM MF 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2500 10-Apr-15 (Value Date is 10-APR-2015) BOM MF 07-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 2250 10-Apr-15 BOM MF 15-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 2000 6-Apr-15 =============================================================================================== CD Focus Page : For Primary Market CD Deals : For Daily CD Dealt News : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BOKEO, Laos Kongkaew Vonusak smiles when he recalls the arrival of Chinese investors in his tranquil village in northern Laos in 2014. With them came easy money, he said.
SHANGHAI China's Hebei province is not properly enforcing policies to cut pollution or reduce chronic overcapacity in major industrial sectors like steel and coal, the environmental bureau said.