(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
By Jacqueline Poh
HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters Basis Point) - China Development
Bank's presence in a number of high-profile jumbo
acquisitions, including Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's
purchase of the London Metal Exchange, has met with a
nervous response from some loans bankers, concerned that CDB
could take away lending opportunities in China and Hong Kong.
Most recently, CDB has committed to lend a US$1.8bn
three-year bilateral to HKEx, which follows a US$1bn three-year
loan to support Alibaba's privatisation plan, with
plans for a further US$1bn four-year facility for the Chinese
e-commerce company.
Meanwhile, food and dairy group Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd
is in talks with the Chinese policy bank on a
financing backing its acquisition of British cereal maker
Weetabix Food Co.
While commercial banks welcome the opportunity to remove the
pressure of selling down take-outs - the bilateral loan for HKEx
will take out a US$2bn bridge loan provided by Deutsche Bank
, HSBC and UBS, while the
Alibaba loan is expected to take out half of a US$2bn bridge -
loans bankers are worried that as CDB ramps up its presence, it
could herald a loss of business opportunities.
Some Chinese banks had wanted a role in the Alibaba
financing, but were told by the borrower that it has already
garnered enough financing support from CDB.
"We offered but were told that we were too late and that CDB
has already given its commitment, and a large one at that," a
Chinese banker said.
CDB, as one of the three Chinese policy banks, does not have
to adhere to the 75% debt-to-deposit ratio requirement from
local authorities, making it difficult for other banks to
challenge its market dominance. In addition, CDB can offer large
tickets at lower pricing compared with commercial banks.
Lenders are facing an anxious wait over the Weetabix
financing. Bright Food invited more than 10 commercial lenders
to bid for a US$500-800m financing almost two months ago, but
has delayed the mandate in order to allow time for CDB to gain
approval on a big loan that is likely to reduce the commercial
deal.
"CDB has a longer turnaround time compared to commercial and
foreign banks," a banker said. "But if Bright Food continues to
delay this, CDB could get a chance to come in early and not much
may be funded by commercial banks. It (would be) a loss for the
market."
ALL IN THE TIMING
Many of the views on CDB pouring large amounts of cash into
these loans are influenced by the timing of the bilateral deals.
Get it right, and CDB's involvement can complement commercial
banks' efforts by reducing the risk on bridge loans.
"So far, CDB has only come in after the bridge loans are
done and that eases the pressure of having to sell down a bridge
take-out, which is especially true in the current market
situation," a banker said.
While CDB's involvement in the HKEx deal dashed hopes in the
market for a wider syndication, the take-out proved to be good
news for the three banks that provided the bridge, which will
still get their fees. Similarly, on the Alibaba deal, the 19
lenders were paid 25% of their fees on the US$2bn bridge before
it was taken out.
"Banks make a lot out of the bridge loans," a banker said.
"At the end of the day, it depends on the timing of CDB's
entrance."
However, bankers remain concerned that if CDB starts to
provide the financing, the loan market faces the prospect of
missing out on bridge financing and on syndication opportunities
entirely.
(Editing by Chris Mangham and Chris Lewis)