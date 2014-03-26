BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
HONG KONG, March 26 British bank Barclays PLC and China Development Bank Corporation (CDB) have signed a new agreement that expands an existing strategic tie-up to Africa, the firms said on Wednesday.
The new memorandum of understanding replaces previous agreements between the two that had been in place since 2007. It will see Barclays provide state-owned CDB with corporate and investment banking capabilities and access to its retail and business banking platform in 14 African countries, Timothy Cuffe, a Barclays spokesman said.
The two firms' existing cooperation has been focused mainly on staff training, and banking opportunities within China.
CDB is seeking to turn itself into a commercial lender, rather than a government-focused bank, and has signalled its ambitions to grow internationally.
That strategy includes helping Chinese companies to invest in Africa, a supplier of oil and raw materials like copper and uranium to China, the world's second-largest economy.
In 2011 CDB also signed strategic agreements with global private equity funds KKR, Permira and TPG Capital . (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.