SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease
Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8
passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential
aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry
sources said on Tuesday.
Such a deal would be worth $3.3 billion at list prices, but
manufacturers typically charge about half price for actual
market transactions.
Dublin-based CDB Aviation, an arm of China Development Bank,
and Boeing both declined to comment on the order, which is
believed to be on the planemaker's books already as an
undisclosed customer.
