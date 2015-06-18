BEIJING, June 18 China's bank regulator has
decided to rate bonds issued by China Development Bank Corp
(CDB) as effectively risk-free in the "long run", the
bank said on Thursday, a move that cements CDB's role as the
country's biggest policy bank.
CDB said on its website the China Banking Regulatory
Commission's decision to classify CDB bonds as "zero
risk-weighting" would apply to its bonds denominated in yuan and
foreign currencies.
While CDB bonds have been rated effectively risk-free in the
past by the bank regulator, the status was subject to a review
every few years as part of efforts to turn the bank into a
commercial entity, some analysts said.
But the regulator's latest decision to label CDB bonds as
risk-free for an indefinite period marks the bank's return to
its role as a policy bank, they said.
With assets of more than 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion)
in 2014, CDB dwarfs the World Bank and is responsible for
funding China's urbanisation drive, such as building roads,
public housing, power and water treatment plants.
The bank also helps to finance the overseas expansion of
some Chinese firms, such as Huawei Technologies, by
extending loans to them.
CDB said in its statement it would continue to issue bonds
and raise funds to finance China's economic and social
development.
($1=6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang, Li He and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)