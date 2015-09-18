HONG KONG, Sept 18 (IFR) - China Development Bank will be meeting investors in Europe starting Monday for a Reg S multi-currency senior unsecured offering.

The state-backed lender, which is rated Aa3/AA- by Moody's and S&P, has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Bank of China, BOCOM HK Branch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners.

Rumours of the deal first emerged on Thursday, when Societe Generale was heard to be involved in place of BOCOM, but this is the first formal mandate announcement to investors.

Sources said the Chinese policy bank was considering a US dollar offering, as well as possible extra tranches in renminbi, euros or sterling. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)