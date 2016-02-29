HONG KONG Feb 29 China Development Bank
Financial Leasing Co Ltd, the leasing unit of China's largest
policy bank, filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering,
joining a slew of financial services firms raising funds in the
city to bolster their balance sheets.
Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported the deal
could raise about $1 billion in the first half of 2016.
News of the IPO comes after the company reported a 4.7
percent drop in revenue to 8 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) in the
nine months through September. It said profits dipped to 840.8
million yuan from 1.18 billion yuan over the same period because
of lower domestic interest rates.
CDB Leasing said aircraft leasing accounted for 43 percent
of revenue, followed by leasing of infrastructure such as toll
roads, electric and power equipment. Leasing of shipping
vessels, construction machinery, commercial property and
manufacturing equipment made up the remainder of revenue.
The company is betting on continued demand for aircraft and
other types infrastructure in China. CDB Leasing owned 179
aircraft as of the end of September and had commitments for 181
more, most of them coming from previous orders for 130 aircraft
worth a combined $12.6 billion with Boeing Co and Airbus
Group.
The number of leased aircraft in China is forecast to rise
12.5 percent a year from 2014 to 2019, faster than the 9.3
percent a year from 2009 to 2014, according to research firm
Frost & Sullivan's estimates.
Leasing overall has soared an average of 32 percent a year
from 2009 to 2014 in China, making it the world's largest
leasing market with 2.63 trillion yuan ($401.70 billion) of
assets, Frost & Sullivan said.
Penetration of leasing in China reached 5.1 percent at the
end of 2015, paling in comparison to more developed markets
including the United States with 23.2 percent and the UK with
28.6 percent.
CDB Leasing would join companies including BOC Aviation, the
aviation arm of Bank of China, brokers Everbright
Securities Co Ltd and Orient Securities,
and Postal Savings Bank of China IPO-PSBC.HK, that are also
looking to raise funds in Hong Kong to bolster their balance
sheets in the face of tougher capital requirements.
($1 = 6.5472 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)