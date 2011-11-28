SHANGHAI Nov 28 China Development Bank Corp (CDB) will set up an overseas investment platform in early December and will sign partnership with TPG Capital LP and KKR & Co LP, the official China Daily reported over the weekend, citing CDB's private equity unit.

CDB is transforming from a policy lender into a commercial bank and has been making private equity investments in Sino-foreign funds partly to aid Chinese companies expand overseas. (Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Chris Lewis)