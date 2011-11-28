(Updates with confirmation from sources)

SHANGHAI Nov 28 China Development Bank Corp (CDB), owned by the Chinese government, will next week launch an overseas investment operation in Hong Kong and sign strategic partnerships with global private equity giants including TPG, KKR and Permira, three sources familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The move reflects CDB's ambition to become a globally competitive institution, as well as Beijing's desire to fund overseas expansion by Chinese companies.

CDB, which is transforming into a commercial lender from a policy bank, has been stepping up investment in domestic funds as well as in several Sino-foreign funds aimed at facilitating cross-border investment.

"By partnering with global PE firms, CDB can acquire international expertise that could help develop its own private equity investment capabilities," said Wesley Li, analyst at consultancy ChinaVenture.

CDB's investment arm, China Development Bank Capital Co, will launch its overseas operation in Hong Kong on Dec. 6, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

Officials at CDB declined to comment. KKR, Permira and TPG all declined comment.

Established in 2009, CDB Capital has invested in and managed 19 funds financing non-finance sectors, with an ambition to grow into a world-class asset manager with more than 600 billion yuan in assets under management over the next 10 years.

CDB Capital has been active in recent years in making investments in strategically important Sino-foreign private equity funds to help Chinese companies expand abroad, a trend encouraged by the government.

For example, Infinity Group, founded by CDB and Israel's biggest conglomerate IDB Group, has so far funded 10 overseas mergers and acquisitions by Chinese companies, Infinity managing partner Amir Gal-Or told Reuters in October.

Other Chinese-foreign funds include the China-Africa Development Fund, the Sino-Belgian Fund and the ASEAN Fund.