(Updates with confirmation from sources)
SHANGHAI Nov 28 China Development Bank
Corp (CDB), owned by the Chinese government, will next week
launch an overseas investment operation in Hong Kong and sign
strategic partnerships with global private equity giants
including TPG, KKR and Permira, three sources
familiar with the plan said on Monday.
The move reflects CDB's ambition to become a globally
competitive institution, as well as Beijing's desire to fund
overseas expansion by Chinese companies.
CDB, which is transforming into a commercial
lender from a policy bank, has been stepping up investment in
domestic funds as well as in several Sino-foreign funds aimed at
facilitating cross-border investment.
"By partnering with global PE firms, CDB can acquire
international expertise that could help develop its own private
equity investment capabilities," said Wesley Li, analyst at
consultancy ChinaVenture.
CDB's investment arm, China Development Bank Capital Co,
will launch its overseas operation in Hong Kong on Dec. 6, said
the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not
allowed to speak to the media.
Officials at CDB declined to comment. KKR, Permira and TPG
all declined comment.
Established in 2009, CDB Capital has invested in and managed
19 funds financing non-finance sectors, with an ambition to grow
into a world-class asset manager with more than 600 billion yuan
in assets under management over the next 10 years.
CDB Capital has been active in recent years in making
investments in strategically important Sino-foreign private
equity funds to help Chinese companies expand abroad, a trend
encouraged by the government.
For example, Infinity Group, founded by CDB and Israel's
biggest conglomerate IDB Group, has so far funded 10 overseas
mergers and acquisitions by Chinese companies, Infinity managing
partner Amir Gal-Or told Reuters in October.
Other Chinese-foreign funds include the China-Africa
Development Fund, the Sino-Belgian Fund and the ASEAN Fund.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada, and Stephen
Aldred in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris Lewis)