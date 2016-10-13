Oct 13 The Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Thursday open-heart surgery patients were at
risk of acquiring life-threatening bacterial infections due to
contamination of certain devices used in the surgery.
The warning follows information indicating that some of
LivaNova Plc's heater-cooler devices, which are used to
help maintain blood circulation and organs of patients at a
specific temperature during the surgery, might have been
contaminated during manufacturing.
While these infections can be severe, and some patients in
this investigation have died, it is unclear whether the
infection was a direct cause of death, the CDC said.
About 60 percent of heart bypass procedures performed in the
U.S. utilize LivaNova devices that have been associated with
these infections, according to the CDC.
The agency advised the patients experiencing
infection-associated symptoms such as night sweats, muscle
aches, weight loss or unexplained fever to seek medical care.
The CDC also released an advisory on Thursday to help
hospitals and healthcare providers identify and inform patients
who might have been put at risk.
Data suggests that patients who had valves or artificial
devices implanted are at higher risk of these infections, the
CDC said.
The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially
published information about these potentially contaminated
heater-cooler devices in 2015.
(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)