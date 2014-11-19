Nov 19 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :

* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz sells 166,891 shares of company for 1.37 zlotys per share

* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz decreases her stake to 36.97 percent from 40.72 percent Source text for Eikon:

