BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :
* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz sells 166,891 shares of company for 1.37 zlotys per share
* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz decreases her stake to 36.97 percent from 40.72 percent Source text for Eikon:
* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz decreases her stake to 36.97 percent from 40.72 percent
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources