Nov 19 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :

* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz sells 349,616 shares of company for 1.15 zlotys per share

* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz decreases her stake to 29.12 pct from 36.97 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)