BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
Oct 9 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed on Oct. 7 a letter of intent with an US-based company, which did not wish to have its name revealed
* Said aforementioned letter of intent gives company possibility to cooperate in promotion of Polish entities on US market and among US financial institutions
* Said US company pledge to invest in CDE no less than 500,000 zlotys, in the next 30 days, and does not exclude further investments
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: