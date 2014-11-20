BRIEF-Vector Capital to sell 20-20 Technologies
* Vector Capital announces agreement to sell 20-20 Technologies
Nov 20 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA (CDE SA) :
* Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz further reduces her stake in the company to 22.47 pct from 29.12 pct
* Bitumen Capital Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent ( "LOI") relating to a proposed business combination with goliath resources limited