BRIEF-Vector Capital to sell 20-20 Technologies
Nov 20 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA (CDE SA) :
* Przemyslaw Marczak decreases his stake in the company to 3.03 pct from 6.36 pct Source text for Eikon:
* Bitumen Capital Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent ( "LOI") relating to a proposed business combination with goliath resources limited