* Sees $8-$9 mln restructuring charge in Q4

* To focus on high-growth industries

Dec 8 CDI Corp said it would cut about 200 jobs, and take a related charge in the fourth quarter, as the staffing company looks to cut costs and rationalize its business.

The company expects a pre-tax restructuring charge of about $8-$9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 related to employee severance costs, CDI said in a statement.

CDI, which currently serves clients in more than 20 industries, said it will focus primarily on the high-growth oil & gas, chemicals, aerospace, industrial products and hi-tech industries going forward.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.