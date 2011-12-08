* Sees $8-$9 mln restructuring charge in Q4
* To focus on high-growth industries
Dec 8 CDI Corp said it would cut
about 200 jobs, and take a related charge in the fourth quarter,
as the staffing company looks to cut costs and rationalize its
business.
The company expects a pre-tax restructuring charge of about
$8-$9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 related to employee
severance costs, CDI said in a statement.
CDI, which currently serves clients in more than 20
industries, said it will focus primarily on the high-growth oil
& gas, chemicals, aerospace, industrial products and hi-tech
industries going forward.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company closed at $13 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.