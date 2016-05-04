BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp wrote to CDK Global Inc's board that the company's operations remained "vastly under-optimized" and asked the board to optimize its business to improve shareholder value.
CDK Global provides IT and digital marketing products to auto retailers.
Elliott Management and affiliates owned 8.6 percent of CDK Global's stock, the fund said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017