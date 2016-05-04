May 4 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp wrote to CDK Global Inc's board that the company's operations remained "vastly under-optimized" and asked the board to optimize its business to improve shareholder value.

CDK Global provides IT and digital marketing products to auto retailers.

Elliott Management and affiliates owned 8.6 percent of CDK Global's stock, the fund said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)