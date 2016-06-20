(Adds details and background)

By Michael Flaherty

June 20 CDK Global said Robert Tarkoff was elected to its board on Monday, filling a vacant seat as the automotive software maker faces pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

The move comes ahead of CDK's annual meeting later this year and just before the shareholder deadline to nominate directors for the board.

Elliott, with around $28 billion of assets under management, is among the activist hedge funds that will nominate its own slate of directors if it is not happy with the progress of a company in its portfolio. The firm declined to comment on Monday on whether it would launch a CDK director slate.

Tarkoff is chief executive officer of software company Lithium Technologies and a former senior executive of Adobe Systems Inc and EMC Corp. He previously was on boards of three publicly traded technology companies.

In May 2015, Elliott issued a filing that said the firm owned 8.1 million shares, or 8.6 percent of the company. Elliott said CDK should accelerate its $1 billion buyback plan, and offered other proposals at the time to boost CDK's share price.

A few months later, news reports indicated private equity firms were interested in CDK, with Reuters saying last September that Elliott was considering teaming up with a buyer for the $8 billion company.

A buyer never surfaced, but CDK announced both a new CEO and a capital return plan before year end.

Still, with CDK shares falling, Elliott continued to push its campaign, saying in May that CDK needed to streamline its operations or explore a sale.

CDK said on June 8 that the company would accelerate its $1 billion capital return on the same day Elliott posted another letter saying that other shareholders support its plan to boost shares.

Tarkoff fills a vacancy on the CDK board, which now consists of eight directors, who are all independent except CEO Brian MacDonald, who took over in March.

CDK's one-month window for shareholders to nominate directors opens on July 8, according to its proxy statement. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)