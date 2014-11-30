TORONTO Nov 30 A Canadian Natural Resources pipeline has leaked about 60,000 litres of crude oil in northern Alberta after a "mechanical failure", the Alberta Energy Regulator said on Sunday.

Carrie Rosa, a spokeswoman for the regulator, said Canada's largest independent oil producer had filed a report after the Nov. 27 incident near Red Earth Creek, a community about 350 kilometres north of Edmonton.

"Due to safety and road conditions, we haven't been able to get inspectors to site. As soon as it safe, we will have them do so," Rosa said from Edmonton.

Canadian Natural Resources could not immediately be reached on Sunday for comment on the leakage, equivalent to several hundred barrels of oil.

In the incident report on the regulator's website, the company said the mechanical failure released the crude into muskeg, or bogland, on Thursday.

"Delineation and sampling are being done as well as cleanup has begun. No reports of impact to wildlife," the report said. (Writing by Amran Abocar; editing by David Clarke)