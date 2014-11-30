TORONTO Nov 30 A Canadian Natural Resources
pipeline has leaked about 60,000 litres of crude oil in
northern Alberta after a "mechanical failure", the Alberta
Energy Regulator said on Sunday.
Carrie Rosa, a spokeswoman for the regulator, said Canada's
largest independent oil producer had filed a report after the
Nov. 27 incident near Red Earth Creek, a community about 350
kilometres north of Edmonton.
"Due to safety and road conditions, we haven't been able to
get inspectors to site. As soon as it safe, we will have them do
so," Rosa said from Edmonton.
Canadian Natural Resources could not immediately be reached
on Sunday for comment on the leakage, equivalent to several
hundred barrels of oil.
In the incident report on the regulator's website, the
company said the mechanical failure released the crude into
muskeg, or bogland, on Thursday.
"Delineation and sampling are being done as well as cleanup
has begun. No reports of impact to wildlife," the report said.
(Writing by Amran Abocar; editing by David Clarke)