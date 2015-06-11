MGM Holdings raises debt, closes Epix deal
May 11 Privately held U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings Inc said on Thursday it raised new debt and closed a deal to buy the remaining stake of premium U.S. channel Epix.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's No.1 independent oil producer, said output at its Primrose and Kirby South oil sands projects has returned to normal levels after wildfires in northeastern Alberta late last month cut production.
The company said in a statement that output at its Primrose site, which was evacuated in late May, has returned to 80,000 barrels per day while Kirby South, which had about half of its output suspended when a pipeline was closed, is again producing 25,000 bpd. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 11 Privately held U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings Inc said on Thursday it raised new debt and closed a deal to buy the remaining stake of premium U.S. channel Epix.
May 11 U.S. health officials said new cases of hepatitis C rose nearly 300 percent from 2010 to 2015, despite the availability of cures for the liver disease, fueled by a spike in the use of heroin and other injection drugs, according to a report released on Thursday.