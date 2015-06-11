CALGARY, Alberta, June 11 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's No.1 independent oil producer, said output at its Primrose and Kirby South oil sands projects has returned to normal levels after wildfires in northeastern Alberta late last month cut production.

The company said in a statement that output at its Primrose site, which was evacuated in late May, has returned to 80,000 barrels per day while Kirby South, which had about half of its output suspended when a pipeline was closed, is again producing 25,000 bpd. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chris Reese)