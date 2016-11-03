(Recasts, adds quotes)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 3 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd is reinitiating its Kirby North thermal
project, the company said on Thursday, becoming the first oil
sands producer to re-sanction a deferred major project since the
global oil price slump began in 2014.
The 40,000 barrel per day (bpd) Kirby North project in
northern Alberta was paused in 2015 as crude prices tumbled,
along with nearly 20 other high-cost oil sands projects
belonging to other producers.
Since dropping to a multi-year low of $26 a barrel in
February, benchmark U.S. crude prices have recovered to
around $45 a barrel, a level at which Canadian Natural president
Steve Laut said Kirby North creates value for shareholders.
The company has already sunk C$700 million ($522.66 million)
into the project and expects another C$650 million is needed to
complete it, which is C$100 less than previously forecast.
Canadian Natural also raised its 2016 capital spending by 18
percent to C$4.4 billion, mainly due to expenses associated with
an expansion at its Horizon oil sands project.
Horizon is currently producing 175,000 bpd and would
"imminently" meet its targeted production rate of more than
182,000 bpd, the company said.
"This increased capital expenditure is driven by greater
confidence in both oil and gas prices, continued improvement in
both capital and operating cost structures, and confidence in
Horizon production coming on onstream on schedule and on
budget," Laut said on a third-quarter earnings call.
New oil sands projects carry some of the highest full-cycle
breakeven costs in the world, in part due to their remote
location. But since 2014, prices of labour and materials have
fallen, helping producers cut costs by around 30 percent, and
making new projects viable at lower oil prices.
TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof said the Kirby North
decision appeared to be driven by the capital already sunk into
it, and he expected Cenovus Energy's deferred Christina
Lake Phase G project to be sanctioned next.
Canadian Natural reported an adjusted quarterly loss of
C$355 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, due to lower
prices and maintenance turnarounds in the oil sands.
Analysts had on average expected a loss of 25 Canadian cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 25 Canadian
cents from 23 Canadian cents.
($1 = 1.3393 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)