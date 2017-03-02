CALGARY, Alberta, March 2 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd is likely interested in shipping natural
gas under TransCanada's new flat toll for its Mainline system,
but the producer has not yet made a firm decision, Canadian
Natural's chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on
Thursday.
"I think you will see us participate in the open season, but
we're still making that decision," Canadian Natural's Steve Laut
said, referencing the process that TransCanada started last week
to gauge interest for the line from western to central Canada.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)