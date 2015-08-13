Aug 13 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp's quarterly profit fell 8 percent as sales growth slowed in its sports gear and apparel wear stores and as expenses rose.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company fell to C$166 million ($127.63 million), or C$2.15 per share from C$180.8 million, or C$2.26 per share, a year earlier.

The company's retail sales rose 3.8 percent to C$3.86 billion in the second quarter ended July 4. Retail sales had increased 4.8 percent a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.3) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)