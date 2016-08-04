(Adds details)
Aug 4 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd
reported a better- than-expected quarterly profit as sales of
sports gear and apparel rose.
Revenue from the company's Canadian Tire retail stores rose
4.5 percent to C$1.91 billion ($1.46 billion) in the second
quarter ended July 2. The business accounted for more than half
of the company's total revenue.
Revenue in its FGL Sports brand, which sells sports and
related products, rose 12.8 percent to C$496.5 million.
Retail sales at its Mark's brand, under which the company
sells casual and work clothing and footwear, increased 4.1
percent to C$260.9 million.
However, Canadian Tire's petroleum retail sales fell 6.8
percent to C$432 million.
Total retail sales, which exclude revenue generated from
Canadian Tire's financial services and real estate investment
trust businesses, rose 3.1 percent to C$3.98 billion.
Its selling, general and administrative expenses rose 5.4
percent.
Net income attributable to the company rose 8.1 percent to
C$179.4 million, or C$2.46 per share, beating the average
analyst estimate of C$2.33, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue increased nearly 3 percent to C$3.35 billion,
topping the average estimate of C$3.31 billion.
($1 = C$1.31)
