* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 10 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's quarterly profit fell 11.7 percent as lower gasoline prices hurt petroleum retail revenue.
Net income attributable to the company fell to C$176.4 million ($131.4 million), or C$2.44 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from C$199.7 million, or C$2.62 per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2eFd9d5
Total retail sales, which exclude revenue generated from Canadian Tire's financial services and real estate investment trust businesses, rose 3.4 percent to C$3.52 billion. ($1 = C$1.3425) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: