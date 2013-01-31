* Q4 net C$0.46/shr vs year-before C$0.48/shr
* Sales up 22 pct at 111,669 bpd
* Average price per barrel down 14 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 31 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd
, which owns the largest stake in Syncrude Canada Ltd,
posted a 4.7 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday,
despite higher production, as oil prices fell.
Canadian Oil Sands, which has a 37 percent stake in the
massive Syncrude tar sands mining and synthetic crude operation
in northern Alberta, earned C$221 million ($221 million), or 46
Canadian cents a share, down from a year-earlier C$232 million,
or 48 Canadian cents.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, sales averaged 111,669 barrels per day
net to the company, up 22 percent from a year earlier, with
operating costs averaging C$38.85 a barrel, compared with
C$46.88 last year. The average price for its synthetic crude
dropped 14 percent to C$89.99 per barrel.
Canadian crude prices plunged in the quarter because of
inadequate pipeline capacity and refinery maintenance,
particularly in the key U.S. Midwest market.
"Our average realized selling price of $92 per barrel in
2012 was relatively strong, given the dynamics of North American
crude oil markets, Marcel Coutu, the company's chief executive,
said in a statement.
The company's cash flow, a measure of its ability to pay for
new projects, rose 15 percent to C$418 million, or 86 Canadian
cents, from C$363 million, or 75 Canadian cents in the
year-prior quarter.
Canadian Oil Sands shares closed at C$20.99 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Thursday, down 59 Canadian cents. The shares
have dropped 15 percent over the past 12 months compared with a
9.8 percent drop in the exchange's energy index.