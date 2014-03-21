MILAN, March 21 China's State Grid Corporation
and Australian infrastructure fund IFM are in pole
position to take stakes in a company that controls Italian
energy grids, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is
offering up to 49 percent of CDP Reti, a vehicle which controls
gas transport company Snam and that should soon also
control power grid operator Terna.
Cash-strapped Italy is trying to sell shares in companies it
owns, directly and indirectly, to raise badly-needed cash for
its coffers to cut its mammoth 2 trillion euro debt.
"There are two or three bidders. China State Grid and IFM
are definitely in the race," one of the sources said.
The same sources said Singapore sovereign fund GIC might
also be interested. A third source said the price tag for the
stake was around 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion).
CDP Reti, fully owned by CDP, already holds 30 percent of
Snam, one of Europe's biggest gas transmission players. CDP
plans to park a similar stake in Terna in the unit.
"The transfer of the Terna stake has been held up because of
the recent change of government but it's going to happen so the
vehicle becomes more appealing for international investors," one
of the sources said.
On Wednesday Snam announced it had begun talks with its main
owner to buy the TAG gas pipeline that carries Russian gas into
Italy. Snam, which has a strategic alliance with Belgium's
Fluxys, aims to play a leading role in integrating
Europe's patchwork of gas grids.
Some 15 bidders originally expressed interest in buying
shares in CDP Reti last year, sources told Reuters. They
included sovereign funds from Kuwait, Qatar and Abu Dhabi as
well as private equity funds such as Canada's Borealis.
But interest cooled off because of perceived political risk
attached to the deal and a lack of control over the assets. Rome
is introducing special powers for strategic sectors, such as
energy transmission networks, that will give the government veto
powers to safeguard national interests.
In January CDP chairman Franco Bassanini said investors from
Canada, the U.S., Australia, China and the Gulf had expressed
interest.
IFM and CDP declined to comment while China State Grid was
not immediately available to comment.
Snam and Terna are currently worth around 14 billion and 7.8
billion euros, respectively, according to ThomsonReuters data.
People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters CDP
was seeking to sell the stake to a series of investors rather
than one single buyer while at the end of last year a source
said CDP hoped to complete the deal by the end of June.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
