MILAN Nov 21 The banking foundations which
control the country's biggest banks said on Wednesday they are
willing to retain their 30 stake in state-owned financing
company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, or CDP.
The foundations have to convert the preference shares they
hold in CDP into ordinary shares by year end to respect the
CDP's bylaws.
Some commentators have estimated that the foundations might
have to pay about five billion euros to carry out the
conversion, while the foundations are reported to not be willing
to pay more than one billion euros.
Italy's top administrative court that the conversion should
be executed at a "fair price."
The foundations said Wednesday they will remain CDP
shareholders if the conversion cost is affordable.
A press report earlier on Wednesday said that one of the
biggest foundations was ready to use its withdrawal rights to
exit CDP if the conversion price was too expensive.
An exit of all the foundations from CDP would mean the state
remains the company's sole shareholder, thus possibly barring it
from investing in private companies according to European Union
rules on state aid.
