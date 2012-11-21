MILAN Nov 21 The banking foundations which control the country's biggest banks said on Wednesday they are willing to retain their 30 stake in state-owned financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, or CDP.

The foundations have to convert the preference shares they hold in CDP into ordinary shares by year end to respect the CDP's bylaws.

Some commentators have estimated that the foundations might have to pay about five billion euros to carry out the conversion, while the foundations are reported to not be willing to pay more than one billion euros.

Italy's top administrative court that the conversion should be executed at a "fair price."

The foundations said Wednesday they will remain CDP shareholders if the conversion cost is affordable.

A press report earlier on Wednesday said that one of the biggest foundations was ready to use its withdrawal rights to exit CDP if the conversion price was too expensive.

An exit of all the foundations from CDP would mean the state remains the company's sole shareholder, thus possibly barring it from investing in private companies according to European Union rules on state aid.

