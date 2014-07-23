MILAN, July 23 Italian energy grid holding
company CDP Reti will take on around 1.5 billion euros ($2
billion) in new debt ahead of an expected sale of a minority
stake to China's State Grid Corp, two sources said, in a move
that will lower the price tag for the deal.
State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is close to
agreeing the sale of a 35 percent stake in CDP Reti to the State
Grid Corporation of China, sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
CDP Reti, wholly owned by CDP, controls gas grid Snam
and will soon receive a controlling stake in power grid
Terna currently owned by CDP.
"CDP Reti will receive a 1.5 billion euro syndicated loan
from a group of banks and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti itself," one
source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
Four sources said the pool of banks that will extend the
loan includes Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, HSBC
, Mediobanca, Societe Generale and
UniCredit.
CDP and the lenders were not available for comment. The
Treasury, which owns 80 percent of CDP, declined to comment on
the deal.
($1 = 0.7425 Euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni; editing by
Valentina Za)