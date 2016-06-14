BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces private placement of $750 mln of senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
June 14 Anglo-Swiss investment manager CdR Capital said it appointed Leila Kotlar-Bouget and Bojan Milicic at its London office, as the firm builds an open architecture fund management business that will complement its Geneva private investment office.
Kotlar-Bouget and Milicic will report to CdR Capital co-founder Steve Smith and Global Chief Operating Officer Paul Feldman.
Both Kotlar-Bouget and Milicic joined from London-based asset management firm CQS.
Previously, Kotlar-Bouget was global head of client service, and Milicic ran global consultants and institutional business in Europe and UK, CdR said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
