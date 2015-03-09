March 9 Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice appointed Jillian Griffiths chief operating officer.

Griffiths was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was involved in over 150 transactions, advising private equity firms across a wide variety of industries.

She started at CD&R on March 4 and will be based in New York.