Oct 27 CDRL SA IPO-CDRL.WA:

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admits to trading on the regular market the company's shares of nominal value of 0.5 zloty

* WSE admits to trading the company's 2 million series B shares, 50,544 series C shares, 1 million series D shares and 1 million rights to series D shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)