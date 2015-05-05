(This story originally appeared in International Financing
Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By David Wigan
LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Credit market participants have ramped
up pressure for a change in rules governing single-name CDS,
amid concern that declining appetite for the asset class is
threatening its viability.
Bankers and investors said urgent action was required to
revive the fortunes of the single name market, including a move
to biannual rolls, from the current quarterly formulation, and a
swift migration to central clearing.
"There are significant capital and balance sheet issues
associated with single name CDS, which mean that non-cleared
product has become expensive to trade," said Jonathan Moore,
co-head of global credit products in EMEA at Credit Suisse.
"As dealers have realised how much the product is costing
them, a few have stopped trading, which has contributed to
reduced liquidity."
Deutsche Bank in October stepped back from the single-name
CDS market, saying the bid/offer on uncleared contracts did not
reflect economic reality. Other banks have since sold
single-name CDS portfolios or made it clear they are restricting
access to credit prime brokerage.
Investors, meanwhile, have been feeling the pinch.
"It's fine if we want to trade five-year maturities, but as
soon as you move away from that you struggle to find liquidity,"
said Michael Huenseler, head of credit portfolio management at
Assenagon Asset Management. "It's a shame because it's a useful
instrument.
"Net notional outstanding of single-name CDS has declined to
around US$660bn, compared with US$1.5trn in 2008, according to
ISDA figures. On a gross basis there was just under US$10trn
outstanding at the end of last year, according to the Bank for
International Settlements, around a quarter of the level at the
market's peak.
CAPITAL COSTS
The biggest reason cited by banks for shuttering CDS
businesses is capital costs, and in particular provisions of the
Basel III leverage ratio framework that contain an add-on of 5%
of notional for investment-grade reference entities and 10% for
high-yield. That compares with a 0.5% add-on for interest rate
swaps maturing in one to five years.
Meanwhile, there are other pressures, including low default
levels that are reducing hedging demand, Europe's ban on "naked"
sovereign short-selling and the virtual disappearance of the
synthetic structured credit market that fired CDS growth
pre-crisis.
One way to counter the single-name liquidity drought would
be to cut the capital cost of the product, which some banks
believe can be achieved by abandoning quarterly roll dates that
reflect IMM futures expiries, and moving to a biannual calendar
aligned with CDS index rolls.
"It would make a lot of sense to move to six-monthly rolls
because a reduction in the absolute number of contracts would
reduce notionals outstanding and help banks cut their capital
costs," said an executive at a US investment bank.
"I know ISDA has looked at it, and dealers are definitely in
favour, despite the fact that they make quite of lot of money
around the rolls."
As pressure mounts for a shift, market participants are
looking for alternative liquidity boosts, with clearing cited as
a potential catalyst. One of the key reasons is margin
efficiencies, which were lost when the index business was
mandated to move to central clearing in 2013.
"That change initially drove up margin on single names,
which definitely set back the single-name market," said Matt
Lindsay, operations manager at Blue Mountain Capital. "Ongoing
uncertainty over the introduction of mandatory single-name
clearing and how the index versus single-name margining will
work within the clearing framework also contribute."
Customers of ICE Clear Credit can net index against
single-name CDS margin, but there are inefficiencies in the
mechanism, market participants say.
"The SEC has mandated margin offsets as long as they can
approve our model and it doesn't exceed the ICE model by some
threshold, but it's not very easy for clients who now need to
evaluate dealer models," said the head of derivatives clearing
at a US bank.
PRICE TRANSPARENCY
Another complication relates to price transparency in the
single-name market. At the heart of the ICE clearing solution is
daily auction-style price discovery, for which clearing house
members must provide end-of-day quotes.
To ensure integrity, it requires members on random days to
execute trades if the offer price of one clearing member is
lower than the bid price of another, a regime that is unpopular
among banks.
"We have to submit pricing for trades we clear and those
prices are actionable and we get crossed on them," said the
global head of clearing at one bank. "If you are not comfortable
with your ability to price these single names, it can get
expensive."
Despite the difficulties, banks spoken to by IFR said they
were open for business to clear single names, depending on
client relationships.
"For some clients, the initial margin required for clearing
may be seen as prohibitive," said Credit Suisse's Moore. "One of
the reasons is that banks are not charging the full cost of
bilateral trades. As dealers pass bilateral trade costs onto
clients, clearing may look more attractive to those clients and
I have no doubt that in a cleared market liquidity will be much
better."
(Reporting by David Wigan, Editing by Helen Bartholomew)