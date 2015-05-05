(This story originally appeared in International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By David Wigan

LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Credit market participants have ramped up pressure for a change in rules governing single-name CDS, amid concern that declining appetite for the asset class is threatening its viability.

Bankers and investors said urgent action was required to revive the fortunes of the single name market, including a move to biannual rolls, from the current quarterly formulation, and a swift migration to central clearing.

"There are significant capital and balance sheet issues associated with single name CDS, which mean that non-cleared product has become expensive to trade," said Jonathan Moore, co-head of global credit products in EMEA at Credit Suisse.

"As dealers have realised how much the product is costing them, a few have stopped trading, which has contributed to reduced liquidity."

Deutsche Bank in October stepped back from the single-name CDS market, saying the bid/offer on uncleared contracts did not reflect economic reality. Other banks have since sold single-name CDS portfolios or made it clear they are restricting access to credit prime brokerage.

Investors, meanwhile, have been feeling the pinch.

"It's fine if we want to trade five-year maturities, but as soon as you move away from that you struggle to find liquidity," said Michael Huenseler, head of credit portfolio management at Assenagon Asset Management. "It's a shame because it's a useful instrument.

"Net notional outstanding of single-name CDS has declined to around US$660bn, compared with US$1.5trn in 2008, according to ISDA figures. On a gross basis there was just under US$10trn outstanding at the end of last year, according to the Bank for International Settlements, around a quarter of the level at the market's peak.

CAPITAL COSTS

The biggest reason cited by banks for shuttering CDS businesses is capital costs, and in particular provisions of the Basel III leverage ratio framework that contain an add-on of 5% of notional for investment-grade reference entities and 10% for high-yield. That compares with a 0.5% add-on for interest rate swaps maturing in one to five years.

Meanwhile, there are other pressures, including low default levels that are reducing hedging demand, Europe's ban on "naked" sovereign short-selling and the virtual disappearance of the synthetic structured credit market that fired CDS growth pre-crisis.

One way to counter the single-name liquidity drought would be to cut the capital cost of the product, which some banks believe can be achieved by abandoning quarterly roll dates that reflect IMM futures expiries, and moving to a biannual calendar aligned with CDS index rolls.

"It would make a lot of sense to move to six-monthly rolls because a reduction in the absolute number of contracts would reduce notionals outstanding and help banks cut their capital costs," said an executive at a US investment bank.

"I know ISDA has looked at it, and dealers are definitely in favour, despite the fact that they make quite of lot of money around the rolls."

As pressure mounts for a shift, market participants are looking for alternative liquidity boosts, with clearing cited as a potential catalyst. One of the key reasons is margin efficiencies, which were lost when the index business was mandated to move to central clearing in 2013.

"That change initially drove up margin on single names, which definitely set back the single-name market," said Matt Lindsay, operations manager at Blue Mountain Capital. "Ongoing uncertainty over the introduction of mandatory single-name clearing and how the index versus single-name margining will work within the clearing framework also contribute."

Customers of ICE Clear Credit can net index against single-name CDS margin, but there are inefficiencies in the mechanism, market participants say.

"The SEC has mandated margin offsets as long as they can approve our model and it doesn't exceed the ICE model by some threshold, but it's not very easy for clients who now need to evaluate dealer models," said the head of derivatives clearing at a US bank.

PRICE TRANSPARENCY

Another complication relates to price transparency in the single-name market. At the heart of the ICE clearing solution is daily auction-style price discovery, for which clearing house members must provide end-of-day quotes.

To ensure integrity, it requires members on random days to execute trades if the offer price of one clearing member is lower than the bid price of another, a regime that is unpopular among banks.

"We have to submit pricing for trades we clear and those prices are actionable and we get crossed on them," said the global head of clearing at one bank. "If you are not comfortable with your ability to price these single names, it can get expensive."

Despite the difficulties, banks spoken to by IFR said they were open for business to clear single names, depending on client relationships.

"For some clients, the initial margin required for clearing may be seen as prohibitive," said Credit Suisse's Moore. "One of the reasons is that banks are not charging the full cost of bilateral trades. As dealers pass bilateral trade costs onto clients, clearing may look more attractive to those clients and I have no doubt that in a cleared market liquidity will be much better." (Reporting by David Wigan, Editing by Helen Bartholomew)