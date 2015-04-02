LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Two-tier pricing could soon be
adopted for single-name credit default swaps, based on whether
or not contracts are centrally cleared. Dealers are considering
the drastic move to reflect the rising costs of uncleared
derivatives exposures under Basel III capital and leverage
rules, which have forced some banks to reconsider their
commitment to the product.
Although split pricing is commonplace in the interest-rate
swap market, banks have been reluctant to change the status quo
in CDS for fear it could kill off already sluggish activity. As
such, a number of dealers are understood to be in discussion
behind the scenes for an industry-wide shift.
"No one wants to be the first to do this, but no one wants
to be the last either. It will probably happen this year," said
a credit trading head at a European firm.
He believes that the trigger event for such a change may
come in the form of the clearing mandate for interest rate swaps
under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation, slated for
implementation later this year.
With no more than 10 houses believed to be quoting single
names, improved economics could spur the return of some that
have turned their backs on the product. Deutsche Bank provided
the highest-profile departure late last year when the credit
derivatives stalwart pulled back from European single name CDS
trading to focus on cleared products. (See IFR 2054 "Deutsche
pullback shows CDS challenges".)
REDUCED VOLUME
Single-name activity has been on a downward trend since the
crisis called time on booming CDO issuance. Gross notional
outstanding slumped to US$19trn in June 2014 from a 2007 peak of
US$58trn, adding to concerns that more banks could throw in the
towel unless uncleared business becomes economically viable or
clients are forced to clear their trades.
Any attempt by US regulators to extend the clearing
obligation to single names appears to be on the back-burner. The
InterContinental Exchange clears only 381 single-name
instruments from a universe of thousands. While much
dealer-to-dealer business has made the shift, client business
remains bilateral.
"Clearing and SEF trading for index CDS has made the market
easier for clients as they can execute smaller trades
electronically, but the single-name market isn't going to
attract new participants with the current regulatory overhang,"
said Jigar Patel, credit strategist at Barclays.
"Clearing is going to increase the cost so it seems unlikely
that most investors would voluntarily make the move."
DISTORTED PICTURE
Figures from the DTCC do not paint a healthy picture, with
first-quarter activity slumping to its lowest level in over four
years. However, a change in reporting that took effect late last
year renders historical comparisons largely irrelevant. In an
attempt to capture risk transfer trades only, the DTCC now
filters out same-day cleared trades to avoid double-counting and
excludes situations where dealers engage in bilateral
compression.
"It is difficult to determine the impact of the reporting
changes, but anecdotal evidence suggests lower volumes," said
Barclays' Patel. "The significant spikes we saw weren't real,
but reflect a collapsing of risk and we won't see those spikes
in future reported volumes."
Many dealers warn that is not yet time to write-off the
product's future, with much of that decline reflecting strength
in other areas of the credit market.
"There's a lot of activity in the credit market," said James
Duffy, head of European single-name CDS at Citigroup. "The hefty
corporate bond issuance has meant investors can gain credit
exposure via the primary market rather than CDS, and with
companies accessing capital markets to raise money rather than
going to banks for loans, there's less need for banks to hedge
exposures through single-name CDS."
He reports some CDS bright spots with an uptick in March
driven by higher quarterly rolling activity than had been seen
on the previous two rolls. European investors are facing a
variety of headwinds including the Greek debt situation, which
spurred interest in Greek corporate CDS contracts, and the start
of the ECB's 1.1trn stimulus package.
"If the impact of QE on spreads is for them to grind
tighter, then it could provide some support for volumes as it
should trigger an increase in structured products. We're already
seeing a pretty constant flow of vanilla instruments such as
CLNs and that could grow," said Duffy.
