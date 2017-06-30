FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central Depository Services shares surge 80 percent on market debut
June 30, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 20 minutes ago

Central Depository Services shares surge 80 percent on market debut

1 Min Read

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014.Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd surged as much as 80 percent in their trading debut on Friday, after raising 5.2 billion rupees ($80.43 million) in India's most heavily over-subscribed initial public offering this year.

The shares were up 71 percent at 255.20 rupees by 0440 GMT on the National Stock Exchange, compared with their IPO price of 149 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed almost 170 times, the biggest demand for a new share offering this year.

($1 = 64.6500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam

