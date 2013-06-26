June 26 Technology products retailer CDW Corp
cut the number and price of shares in its initial public
offering, as the U.S. stock markets remain volatile on concerns
that the Federal Reserve may roll back its stimulus policies.
The company now expects to raise up to $419.4 million, down
from its earlier projection of up to $641.7 million.
It cut the number of shares in the IPO by 16 percent to 23.3
million and lowered the expected per-share price to between $17
and $18 from between $20 and $23. ()
CDW sells products from Apple Inc, Hewlett-Packard
Co, IBM Corp and others through its catalog and
its website.
The Dow Jones industrial average has declined more
than 4 percent since it hit an all-time high a month ago after
the Federal Reserve indicated it will stop the quantitative
easing that has kept U.S. economy afloat.
JP Morgan, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are leading the
offering from Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW, which plans to
list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CDW."