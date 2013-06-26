June 26 U.S. technology products retailer CDW
Corp on Wednesday cut the size of its initial public offering,
pricing the stock at the bottom end of an already lowered range,
an underwriter said.
The company, which raised about $395 million, cut the number
and price of shares earlier in the day, as U.S. stock markets
remained volatile on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may roll
back its stimulus policies.
The IPO priced at $17 per share.
The company reduced the number of shares in the IPO by 16
percent to 23.3 million and had lowered the expected price range
to between $17 and $18 per share, from $20 to $23 per share.
This is because the company's private equity owners, Madison
Dearborn LLC and Providence Equity Partners Inc, withdrew plans
to sell a total of 4.5 million shares. The two firms took CDW
private in 2007 for $7.3 billion.
CDW sells products from Apple Inc, Hewlett-Packard
Co, International Business Machines Corp and
others through its catalog and website.
The Dow Jones industrial average has declined more
than 4 percent since it hit an all-time high a month ago after
the Fed indicated it will stop the quantitative easing that has
kept U.S. economy afloat.
U.S. industrial distribution company HD Supply, backed by
Carlyle Group LP, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and Bain
Capital LLC, raised $957.2 million, less than expected, in
another IPO late on Wednesday.
JP Morgan, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are leading the
offering from Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW, which plans to
list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "CDW".