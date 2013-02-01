NEW YORK Feb 1 Clearwire Corp said on Friday that it was still evaluating an offer from Dish Network Corp to buy the company for $3.30 per share even as it recommended that shareholders vote for a rival offer from Sprint Nextel Corp.

Clearwire, which agreed in December to a $2.97-per-share buyout by Sprint, also said it would not draw on a $80 million offer of financing from Sprint Nextel in February because it is still evaluating the Dish offer.