By Jochelle Mendonca
Nov 15 - Private equity-owned Caesars Entertainment
Corp revived its plans to go public on Tuesday, but with high
debt and no casino presence in the booming Asian gambling market
it may find its IPO a tough sell.
The offering could be prompted by daily deals website
Groupon's stong debut earlier this month and comes
nearly a year after a high debt load derailed its plans to raise
$500 million.
Caesars, one of the largest casino operators in the United
States and owner of the famed Caesars Palace, has ducked in and
out of the public markets a number of times, under different
owners.
In its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Caesars said it would look to raise $50 million
through its IPO, though the initial amount is typically used as
a placeholder and the final amount raised could differ.
However, analysts said the company may not find a rush of
takers for its shares as the offering faces some of the same
concerns investors had last year.
"Its debt will remain a burden, at about 10 times its
EBITDA, it is above its peer group," Sterne Agee analyst David
Bain told Reuters.
Caesars' $31 billion leveraged buyout by Apollo Global
Management and TPG Capital in 2008 is still haunting the
company as it had about $22.51 billion of outstanding debt on
its books at September-end. It expects to pay $1.69
billion to service those obligations in the next 12 months.
Even without the debt, analysts feel the dice may not be
loaded in the company's favor.
"Casino deals have been a tough sell. We had a Macau IPO,
MGM China, and that stock is down. So Caesars will
have to price attractively for people to buy," Josef Schuster,
founder of iPox Schuster, a fund that specializes in investing
in newly public companies.
MGM Macau, controlled by MGM Resorts International
and Hong Kong billionaire Pansy Ho, made a tepid market debut in
June, despite its location in the world's largest gaming market.
Its shares now trade below the IPO price.
Though Caesars owns a golf course in Macau, it still lacks a
casino in the Chinese enclave that overtook Las Vegas as the
world's largest generator of gambling revenue several years ago.
"We have a pretty negative outlook on the company. They made
a strategic blunder when they didn't apply for a Chinese casino
license," Morningstar analyst Chad Mollman said .
COMPETITION CONCERNS
Caesars, which also operates casinos under the Harrah's and
Horseshoe brands, has 52 casinos, most of them in the United
States.
"They are highly levered to the U.S. consumer.
Economic sentiment at the time of its roadshow will affect its
valuation," Sterne Agee's Bain said.
Bain added that with rivals opening new casinos in New York
and Atlantic City, competition for the domestic consumer is
heating up.
A bright spot for Caesars is its World Series of Poker
tournament and brand, which is poised to benefit from the
potential legalization of online poker.
As U.S. states scramble for tax revenue, the potential for
legalizing online poker has led casino and gaming companies MGM
Resorts International and Boyd Gaming to unveil a plan
to partner with online poker company Bwin.party Digital
Entertainment.
The filing did not specify the exchange the company plans to
list its shares on, but said it intends to trade under the
symbol "CZR."
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)