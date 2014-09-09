A worker cleans Apollo tyres at a tyre shop in New Delhi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in tyre companies extend gains, adding to sharp spikes on Monday, on the back of weak natural rubber prices that are at multi-year lows.

Rubber prices continue to fall and are trading near 5-year lows. This will continue to support margins in the medium term, said an analyst with a local brokerage.

Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS) rise 3 percent, adding to their 8 percent gain on Monday, while JK Tyre and Industries (JKIN.NS) surges 4.7 percent, extending a 17.8 percent rally from the previous session.

Ceat Ltd (CEAT.NS) surged 8.4 percent, adding to a 20 percent surge on Monday.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)