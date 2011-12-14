Dec 14 Commercial Engineering and Body Builders Co Ltd (CEBBCO) said on Wednesday it has signed a joint venture agreement with a U.S.-based disaster response vehicles maker.

CEBBCO will make all vehicles for the requirements of Disaster Response Solutions Inc.'s supplies in India under the joint venture agreement, it said in a press release.

The two companies are also evaluating prospects of exporting vehicles made in India to other Asian and African regions, it added.

CEBBCO, which listed on the stock exchanges in October last year, makes locomotive and vehicle bodies. Its railway division was set up in 2008 to diversify revenue stream.

The company's shares, valued by the market at around $50 million, was up 3.16 percent at 49 rupees in a Mumbai market that was down 0.76 percent. The value has more than halved since listing. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)